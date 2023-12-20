Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on December 27th

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0017 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VTI stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.52. 5,012,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

