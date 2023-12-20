Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Plans $1.03 Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.0308 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $147.57. 2,639,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 705,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after buying an additional 543,856 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,342,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

