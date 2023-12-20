Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 257,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 244,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

