Velas Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,536,405,795 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

