Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.23 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02235244 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,592,157.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

