Verditek (LON:VDTK) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 545,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 985,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Verditek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75.

Verditek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.