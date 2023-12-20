Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $2.90 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $20,074.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00159752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00527953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.92 or 0.00401783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00112895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,327,235 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

