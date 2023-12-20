Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Up 1.1%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.85. 38,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

