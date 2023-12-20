Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Shares Up 2.3%

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.07. 247,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 54,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VHI. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.99.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.1699402 EPS for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

