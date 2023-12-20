Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $6.15 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00014104 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $167.25 million and $12.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.18168866 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,940,764.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

