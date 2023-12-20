Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.82. 1,197,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 736,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Wallbox by 948.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wallbox by 26.6% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

