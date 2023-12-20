Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 1%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 676.55 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 688.50 ($8.71). Approximately 435,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 605,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695.50 ($8.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

About Watches of Switzerland Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,604.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 618.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.