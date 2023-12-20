Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Up 1.9%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 405,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 648,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

