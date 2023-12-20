William Robert Carey Sells 1,287 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, William Robert Carey sold 452 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $10,463.80.

On Friday, December 1st, William Robert Carey sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 811,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

