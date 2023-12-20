WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.88

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 21541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $533.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

