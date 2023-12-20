WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.88

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 21541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
The stock has a market cap of $533.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
