WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXSE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

