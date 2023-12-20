WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.85

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 3871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after buying an additional 262,029 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the third quarter valued at about $11,559,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 198.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 109.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.