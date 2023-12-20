Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.14. 1,069,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,476. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

