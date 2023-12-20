WOW-token Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.90 million and approximately $4.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002678 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00024799 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.