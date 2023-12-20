Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Trading Up 257.1%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was up 257.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART™, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

