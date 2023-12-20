Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 291,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,875,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Yellow Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.