ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 13,179 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 6,813,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,076. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

