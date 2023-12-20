ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 13,179 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on ZIM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZIM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 6,813,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,076. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.