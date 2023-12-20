Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ZTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.63. 1,831,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.52 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.