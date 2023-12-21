17,382 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after buying an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,893,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

