908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $50,666.40 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,580 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $50,666.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

908 Devices Trading Up 4.9 %

MASS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 180,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,484. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.77. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 654,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 627,742 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 1,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 326,051 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, September 25th.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

