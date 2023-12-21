908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Insider Sells $67,214.40 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $67,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 877,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

908 Devices Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 180,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,484. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

