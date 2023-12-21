AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

AAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 560,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.65. AAR has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $73.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 15,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

