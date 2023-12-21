Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

AAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE:AAN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 31,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,018. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,207.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $230,251. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.