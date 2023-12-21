ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $768,126.26 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $768,126.26 and $5.26 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,083.53 or 0.99979930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011934 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003540 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000767 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $249.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

