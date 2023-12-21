Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 113.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 65.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 95.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

