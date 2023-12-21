Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $339.74 on Thursday. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 113.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 65.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 95.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

