Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.06. 814,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,173,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $713.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.26 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

