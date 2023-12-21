Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Shares Down 0.4%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.65 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 5,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMIGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,616 ($33.08) to GBX 2,671 ($33.78) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMIGY
Admiral Group Price Performance
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.