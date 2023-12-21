Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Shares Down 0.4%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.65 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 5,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,616 ($33.08) to GBX 2,671 ($33.78) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

