Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $215.87

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.87 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 209.50 ($2.65). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.72), with a volume of 300,548 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.
In related news, insider Eddie Johnson acquired 21,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £41,077.56 ($51,950.88). Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.
