Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.87. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 33,909 shares changing hands.
Africa Oil Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $879.61 million, a PE ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Africa Oil Company Profile
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
