Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,553. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

