Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.92. The stock had a trading volume of 921,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,471. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

