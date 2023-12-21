Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) & TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Financial Comparison

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) and Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -821.85% -267.58% Alzamend Neuro N/A -612.26% -207.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($19.37) -0.01 Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$14.88 million ($1.51) -0.61

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alzamend Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alzamend Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,172.73%. Alzamend Neuro has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,372.26%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Alzamend Neuro.

Risk & Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alzamend Neuro beats TransCode Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others. The company is also developing TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; and TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. In addition, the company developing TTX-RIGA, an RNA- based agonist of the retinoic acid-inducible gene I targeting activation of innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines that activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

