Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 0.2%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €120.00 ($130.43) and last traded at €121.40 ($131.96). Approximately 6,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($132.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

