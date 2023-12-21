Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 0.2%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €120.00 ($130.43) and last traded at €121.40 ($131.96). Approximately 6,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($132.17).
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $694.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Amadeus FiRe
Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus FiRe
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.