Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 1,713 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 940,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,286,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 371,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $51,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

