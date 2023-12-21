Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,452,710 shares traded.

Aminex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07.

About Aminex

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

