Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,452,710 shares traded.
Aminex Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.07.
About Aminex
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aminex
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.