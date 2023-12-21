AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Shares Up 1%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.34. 2,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

AMMO Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.