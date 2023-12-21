Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CAO Eric Edward Dulany Sells 2,000 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Edward Dulany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $11,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $69,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE AMPY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 276,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,748. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.54). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $76.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
