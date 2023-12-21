Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.95

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.95 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 55.80 ($0.71). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75), with a volume of 174,339 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £64.89 million, a PE ratio of 5,680.00 and a beta of 1.32.

About Anglo Asian Mining

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

