AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 1.6%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 472,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,862,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

