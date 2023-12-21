Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $99.60 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ardor has a total market cap of $99.60 million and $2.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020862 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

