Ardor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $99.51 million and $2.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00108971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00024006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00025782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005811 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.