Argus Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $142.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $126.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,469. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.