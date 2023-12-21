Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.97

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $172.68 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002625 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002065 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,718,038 coins and its circulating supply is 177,718,822 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

