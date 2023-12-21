Ark One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.66 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $172.92 million and $12.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002196 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,712,638 coins and its circulating supply is 177,713,422 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

